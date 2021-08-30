Fourthstone LLC Grows Stock Position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in BankFinancial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BankFinancial by 68.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BankFinancial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BankFinancial stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $11.82. 13,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BankFinancial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $163.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts expect that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BankFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm’s products include checking and savings account, debit and credit cards, cash management, deposits, loans, online banking and payment, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

