Fourthstone LLC Takes $899,000 Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.