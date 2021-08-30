88,855 Shares in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Acquired by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.81% of BayCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BayCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BayCom by 43.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BayCom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BayCom by 16.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BayCom by 146.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCML traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,862. The stock has a market cap of $185.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

