Fourthstone LLC Purchases 180,830 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 447.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Professional accounts for about 1.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Professional were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Professional stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95. Professional Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $66,099.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,694.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $50,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $142,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,714 shares of company stock worth $287,492. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

