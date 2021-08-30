American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,639 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $703,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $15.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $683.94. 1,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,997. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

