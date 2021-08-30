American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,147,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,553 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $956,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.98. The company had a trading volume of 121,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

