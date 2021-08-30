Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,829,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,480,000 after buying an additional 72,436 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.7% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 71,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 51.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

