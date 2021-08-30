iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.37

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $78.32, with a volume of 10790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.00.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,318,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 480,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.