ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.10

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 7700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,702,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 572,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 559,099 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,619,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

