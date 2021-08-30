MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up to $22.72

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.72, but opened at $23.99. MacroGenics shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 723 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

