BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $25.81 Million Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,429,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,992 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $25,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKLA. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,337,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 356,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NKLA traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,618,852. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.69. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

