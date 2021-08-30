Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149,442 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $61,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,249. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

