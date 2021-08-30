BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $38.52 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,704 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $38,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,438,000 after buying an additional 415,169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. 28,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,462. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

