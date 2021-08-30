Platform Technology Partners Invests $1.21 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.99. 5,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

