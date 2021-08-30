3,186 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.70.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.