Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $12.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,622 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,340 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 38,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.