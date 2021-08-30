Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of BEI.UN traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.75. 11,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,940. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$25.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.55.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

