BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 202,471 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 202,471 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 1.62% of Ciena worth $142,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after acquiring an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.60. 2,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,172. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

