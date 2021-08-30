Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $69,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after buying an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,670. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.99.

