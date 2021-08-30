Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 935,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,581,000 after acquiring an additional 187,975 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 200,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.50. 2,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,895. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

