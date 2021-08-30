Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.86. 58,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,714. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

