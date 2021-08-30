Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714,658 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,058 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.33% of SEA worth $470,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

NYSE SE traded up $13.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.69. The company had a trading volume of 30,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,724. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $135.28 and a fifty-two week high of $328.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

