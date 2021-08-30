55,704 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.93 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $352.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.