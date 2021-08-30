Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $83.71 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

