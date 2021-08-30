Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $377.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.91. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

