Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Expands By 82.1%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the July 29th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Scienjoy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.