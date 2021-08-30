Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Down 57.4% in August

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the July 29th total of 447,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

