Short Interest in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Increases By 89.8%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the July 29th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.20. 257,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,064. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. On average, analysts predict that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.