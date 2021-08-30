Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.00

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.34, with a volume of 2389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.78.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $75,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $736,440.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,648. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

