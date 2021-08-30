Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 75.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 695,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 298,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,479. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

