Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.04. Prologis reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

PLD traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.21. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.