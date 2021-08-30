Zacks: Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report sales of $59.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.99 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $63.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNFT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 225,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.