Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. 8,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,995. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

