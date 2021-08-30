Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,111 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $153,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 173,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $190.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.25. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.