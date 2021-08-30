WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 316 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

SPGI stock opened at $438.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $446.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

