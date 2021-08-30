Truist Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $65.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price upped by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.