Truist Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $65.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price upped by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.
ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.
Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
