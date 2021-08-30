American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,022 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $554,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $634.62. 2,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,660. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $635.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

