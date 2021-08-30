American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,622,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 614,164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.00% of AMETEK worth $617,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.26. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.