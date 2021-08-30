3,475 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

