WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,631 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

