Zacks: Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.50 Million

Analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce $969.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.00 million and the highest is $970.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $581.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%.

MEOH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Methanex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Methanex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Methanex by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

MEOH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20. Methanex has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

