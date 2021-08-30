Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $873.09 Million

Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post $873.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $881.71 million. OneMain posted sales of $935.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

