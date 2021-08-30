Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.74

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 12034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Several brokerages have commented on RDWR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after buying an additional 894,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,425,000 after buying an additional 416,161 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,919,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Radware by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Radware by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

