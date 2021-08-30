Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.16.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

