Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $409,000 Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

