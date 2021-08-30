Royal Bank of Canada Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.96.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $282.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $77,041,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

