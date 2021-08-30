9,051 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEO opened at $48.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

