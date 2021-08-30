Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AC. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.92.

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$24.76. 367,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,403. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

