Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

