12,148 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Avantor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 554,822 shares of company stock worth $19,437,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.28 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

